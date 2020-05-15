City of Findlay keeps coronavirus at bay and ready to resume daily life

As more businesses open on Friday, it gives people a few more chances to leave the house. Findlay is no different than anywhere else, cautious but anxious to get life going again.
"Every day we had kind of a new challenge that we had to face and everyone was making adjustments really quickly," Christina Muryn said, Mayor of Findlay. "I think then everyone kind of settled into the Stay at Home Order for a while and we adjusted. I think now, you know, folks are getting antsy and ready to get back and get back to normal as much as we can."
Hancock County has seen relatively low case numbers, 47 total as of Friday afternoon. Only one death from COVID-19 in the county.
Muryn said the city has bought into the safety guidelines from the beginning. She said it’s been a good balance when it comes to opening up businesses, but every business has a vital role in the community.
"After a bit, people started getting frustrated, which I completely understand," Muryn said. "I’ve been frustrated. I think the biggest concern that I had, that has been discussed. And I think we’re starting to see the governor really get preemptive and take more action around this is, it is a difference between who can operate safely and allowing businesses to implement the protocols. And giving them the opportunity to operate with those guidelines, rather than saying essential versus nonessential."
Now with a little encouragement from religious leaders, she said it’s alright for Findlay churches to hold gatherings, beginning Sunday. She has provided strict guidelines to the churches, that includes only allowing 50 percent capacity.
"I think many of our churches are continuing to stay closed and follow the governor’s recommendation on the mass gatherings," Muryn said. "But I know some of our smaller churches are beginning to gather and you know being wise."
The Ohio Health Director's orders of gatherings held to 10 people or less is still in effect. Although, it may need revision as it contradicts the openings of BMV's, gyms, and more in the coming weeks. Places that will surely have more than 10 people around.