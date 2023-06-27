Press Release from Mayor Christina Muryn, City of Findlay: June 27, 2023: Mayor Christina Muryn competed in four mini events in a friendly competition against 12 fellow northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Mayors.
EVENT #1: Passing Challenge – One Minute to score as many points as possible. With three different distances at 1, 2, and 3 points per pass.
EVENT #2: Best Hands Challenge- 45 seconds to catch as many passes as possible. Mayors must catch at all five spots before moving back through for additional points.
EVENT #3: Punt Golf- Mayors had five kicks to get as close to the end zone (without going in). Top five closest get points.
EVENT #4: Obstacle Course- Mini obstacle course with end zone celebration for style points.
Mayor Muryn had a fun time competing and came in 5th place.
“I enjoyed an afternoon of football, I know it is hard to believe I was not a football player growing up but I was able to show off some of my skills and not embarrass myself so I consider it a win.” – Mayor Christina Muryn
Oregon Mayor Mike Seferian (1st), Tontagony Mayor Matthew Shanahan (2nd), Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (3rd), Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III (4th), Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn (5th)
The Mayor's Cup is just one of several exciting events leading up to the XLII Italian Bowl on July 1. The Italian Bowl features the top two teams in the Italian Football League (playing American-style football), facing off on US soil for the first time at the University of Toledo Glass Bowl Stadium. The XLII Italian Bowl will be a key fixture of Toledo, Ohio’s Fourth of July weekend festivities this year.
Italian Football has a long history associated with the US. The first unofficial game in Italy was played on November 27, 1913 (Thanksgiving Day) in Genoa by representatives of the USS Connecticut and the USS Kansas, two ships of the Great White Fleet. The first official game was played in Florence on January 1st, 1945 - Between the US Army and the US Air Force. This was the catalyst that brought American football to Europe, which eventually led to the formation of national leagues.
July 1st 2023 will be the first time that the Italian Bowl will be played outside of Italy. In 1981, the first structured Italian Federation of American Football (AIFA) was founded. The current Federation (FIDAF) has taken up this solid tradition, and over time has continued to promote and spread excitement for American Football throughout the country.
Each year, more than 20 men’s league teams compete for the coveted title of Champion. The top two teams from the 2023 season will meet in Toledo, Ohio for the XLII (42nd) Italian Bowl championship game (the equivalent of the Super Bowl for American football).
The Italian Bowl takes place on Saturday, July 1 at 3:00 PM at The University of Toledo Glass Bowl Stadium. General admission tickets are $15, reserved seating, $30. Limited inside stadium seats are available for $50. For more information, please visit www.italianbowlusa.com
The Mayor’s Cup competition before allows Ohio/Michigan to show their hometown pride by cheering on local elected officials as they punt, kick, and pass their way to victory in Toledo.