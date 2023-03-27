Press Release from Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn: Findlay, Ohio- March 27, 2023: Findlay Police Chief Robert Ring has announced his intent to retire on May 13, 2023. Chief Ring has been with the Findlay Police since 1996 and he has served as Chief since July of 2020. Ring notified the Mayor earlier this year of his intent to retire and the promotional processes is underway within the Department and the City’s next police chief could be selected in May. Captain James Mathias will serve as Interim Chief in Ring’s absence. Mathias, along with the three Lieutenants in the Department are all eligible to seek the Chief’s position. The associated Civil Service Promotional Examinations will occur in late April, followed by interviews, likely to occur in May. Chief Ring’s last day in office will also be in late April.
During his tenure with the Findlay Police Department Chief Ring served in a variety of positions and earned a multitude of commendations during his progression through the ranks. He was the Department’s Officer of the Year in 1997, trained new officers as a Field Training Officer, and was a Firearms Instructor. He oversaw the Patrol and Detective Divisions prior to his promotion to Captain in 2018. Chief Ring also served 20 years on the Department’s Crisis Management Team, leaving that team in 2019 as the Team Commander.
“Chief Ring will be dearly missed. He has been a key piece of the City of Findlay Police Department for 27 years and an absolute pleasure to work with. He has the respect of the Police Department, his colleagues and the community. He has also done a wonderful job of building a strong bench to ensure a smooth transition and the maintenance of the standards the City of Findlay team expects. I am excited for his next phase of life that he has earned 100 times over.”-Mayor Christina Muryn
“Chief Ring has truly been an asset to the Findlay Police Department. As he has served in many capacities over the last 27 years, he has done so with the utmost integrity and service-oriented approach. The Police Department and the City of Findlay are both better because of Chief Ring’s dedication and influence. He will be missed” Service Safety Director Rob Martin
“It has been an honor to serve with the men and women of the Findlay Police Department, the various City of Findlay departments, and the citizens of Findlay. I am confident in the direction of the Department and look forward to seeing the next Chief continue the tradition of service and the process of moving the Department forward. I wish the Department well and I look forward to more family time in appreciation of the support they have all given me over the last 27 years.”- Chief Robert Ring