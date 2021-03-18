City of Findlay weeks away from potential DORA

The City of Findlay is only weeks away from possibly seeing a new downtown attraction put in place.
Earlier this month, Findlay City Council voted to submit their application to the state for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA for short. Approximately 95 acres of the downtown area would be dedicated for this. Customers of participating businesses could carry open containers of alcohol within the assigned limits. Christina Muryn, the Mayor of Findlay says businesses are excited and supportive to bring more attention to downtown.
“Obviously, as we go into the spring months and are continuing to follow the COVID restrictions and wanting to keep our patrons safe, they’re figuring out how this can really help expand their business, and allow folks to wait outside for a table or have events," Muryn explains. "And certainly I know a lot of businesses are already planning to hopefully utilize it for Cinco de Mayo and some of the other upcoming holidays.”
Muryn says if approved by the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, the DORA could take effect mid-April to early may.