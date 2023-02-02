City of Lima and Allen County officials connect to collaborate on area projects

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A collaborative effort has continued to grow between the City of Lima and Allen County.

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, as well as other Lima officials, joined the Allen County Commissioners meeting on Thursday in order to connect with one another in order to start and finalize certain projects within the area. The meeting is a continuation of a connection between the two, as the commissioner attended a Lima City Council and mayor's meeting previously. Although this is the first of many individual meetings, topics were already being discussed on a city and county-related business.

