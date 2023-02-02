City of Lima and Allen County officials connect to collaborate on area projects

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith, as well as other Lima officials, joined the Allen County Commissioners meeting on Thursday in order to connect with one another in order to start and finalize certain projects within the area. The meeting is a continuation of a connection between the two, as the commissioner attended a Lima City Council and mayor's meeting previously. Although this is the first of many individual meetings, topics were already being discussed on a city and county-related business.
"Particularly with properties that are in the city, we have lots of property that have been on the back tax roles for decades and so we are going to be working more collaboratively with the county to move those properties back into the productive roles, mainly through the Lima Community Improvement Corporation but some of that work will be done by the city properly as well," explained Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
"We have a building that we are looking at a veterans building slash you know there are going to be storage in there for the county, but the building we are bringing in an architect, criteria architect to begin the design of that in downtown here. To give the city an update on where we are at, we'll have to go through the process with the design committee on that," stated Commissioner Cory Noonan, Allen County.
Further collaborative efforts will take place between the city and county.
