City of Lima and owners of Levels Lounge come to agreement

A meeting was scheduled in court for the closing of Levels Lounge but the two parties agreed to terms outside the courtroom.

Immediately after the February 4th fatal shooting, a temporary restraining order was granted for the City of Lima against Helen Ruth Investments, the company that owns Levels Lounge. Now a preliminary injunction was granted if the city and the investment company agree Levels remain closed and no defendants may go inside the property. Helen Ruth Investments must put the property up for sale with a realtor within 10 days. Lastly, the defendants can't stop law enforcement or city personnel from going inside to do their jobs. A hearing will be set within 90 days to determine if the building will permanently close.

 

