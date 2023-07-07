July 7, 2023, Press Release from Jessica Begonia, City of Lima: The City’s contractor, MCSP, will begin work on cleaning and lining the existing sewer on Jameson Avenue between North Street and Charles Avenue starting Monday, July 10th. The Contractor will also begin the installation of a new sanitary sewer on W. High Street between Rosedale Avenue and Charles Street. All work is expected to be completed by December 31, 2023. Traffic will be maintained, but there will be restrictions and possible delays due to the construction activity. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes during construction.
