City of Lima Announces Trick or Treat Hours along with COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for a safe Halloween

As many communities are planning to hold beggar’s night this Halloween health officials are asking people to take precautions.
Allen County Public Health is encouraging residents to do what’s best for their community. To please follow guidelines of social distancing and wearing a cloth face covering not just a Halloween mask. Trick or Treat with your family unit and limit the number of houses you go to. If you are handing out candy, don’t let the kids put their hands in the bowl and try to keep them separated. What we do now will affect what we can do down later this year.
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn explains, “We’ve learned with COVID-19 that what we do know is going to impact our rates in a couple of weeks. What we do know is going to be impacting how things look at Halloween time. We want our numbers to be low so people can go out and enjoy Halloween.”
The City of Lima will be holding Trick or Treat Thursday, October 29th from 6 pm to 8 pm. City officials hope residents will come out and enjoy the evening in a safe manner.
Lima Parks and Recreation Director Ric Stolly adds, “It is a step toward normalcy and when you think about it, all the things everyone has been through the last 7, 8, 9-months the more we can get back to some of these things in a safe way the better it becomes for everyone.”
The Lima Police Department will have 5 stops again this year to greet families and those locations will be announced closer to Halloween.