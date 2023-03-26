City of Lima beginning more home buyer assistance programs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is putting more focus towards improving the supply of affordable housing and helping more residents purchase their first home.
At the State of the City address last week, Mayor Sharetta Smith emphasized her administration's concern for the housing situation in the area. She said less than half of Lima residents own a home and that more than 30% of residents spend 30% or more of their income on housing costs every month.
In response, the city's downpayment assistance program has increased from $6,000 to $14,000 and they have partnered with a national organization to help even more home buyers.
"They're going to come into our community in April, which is homeownership month, and host a home-buying workshop. This partner, in the year 22, was able to help over 50,000 families across the United States achieve the dream of owning a home," Mayor Smith explained.
Who this partner is and more details about the program will be announced during city council on Monday at 7 pm.