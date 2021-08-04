City of Lima following CDC guidelines of masking up to enter buildings

The City of Lima has made the decision to follow the new guidelines from the CDC when it comes to masking.
Starting August 4th, city officials are asking all employees and visitors entering city buildings to mask up whether they are vaccinated or not. They are taking the precaution because of the seriousness of the Delta Variant and to protect the health of everyone.
Lima City Public Works Director Howard Elstro explains, “They have encouraged as and others to heed the CDC guidelines which encourage the use of masks indoors by both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons. So, the City of Lima is also recommending that its visitors and employees follow the CDC guidelines.”
You can find out more about guidelines to help reduce the spread of the virus at www.allencountypublichealth.org.