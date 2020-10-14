City of Lima getting ready for annual leaf pick-up program

The leaves are falling, and the City of Lima is gearing up for their annual leaf pick-up.
There are a few things they are asking residents to do when they start pick-up November 16th. Rake leaves to the curb lawn, not on the street. Make sure the piles are free of any yard debris such as branches and rocks. Do not rake leaves into the curb lawn until it is time for your ward to be picked up. Since leaves are already accumulating Lima residents can pick up leaf bags at no cost.
Lima Deputy Director II of Public Works Warner Roach adds, “Folks can come and get leaf bags. We will have them at 900 South Collett on Monday. They can come and bag the leaves and take them to the compost facility until we start the leaf pick up program.”
Residents can leave small accumulations of bagged leaves out for regular trash pick-up. Crews will begin picking up leaves in the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth wards on November 16th and move on to the remaining wards as they progress.