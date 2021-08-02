City of Lima Human Resources encouraging people to check out their QR Code for job opportunities

As it is getting harder to find employees the City of Lima is trying to make the application process easier.
They have created a QR Code that you can scan to find out what job opportunities are available with the city. The code will take you directly to a site that will list all jobs that need to be filled. City officials feel this will make accessing the openings easier with the ability to fill out an application online. They have also removed the CDL requirement for a construction or maintenance position as it may have been an obstacle for someone applying.
Lima’s Director of Human Services Kari Keener explains, “Maybe they’re in a good job or good enough job for now but they can’t take the time off or don’t have the money to get that CDL. We want to find people and if that’s the only thing holding them up from this job, that’s something we’re more than willing to train them on. We are excited to be able to hire now and bring people in and get them that CDL training within 90-days. We think it’s going to open up the opportunity to a lot more people.”
You can also go inline at the city website to sign up for job alerts to be notified every time a new position is posted. www.cityhall.lima.oh.us look for Employment Opportunities under Helpful Links