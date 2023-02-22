City of Lima increases down payment assistance for First Home Lima program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima continues its work to help individuals to achieve the American dream of becoming a homeowner.
The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods has been able to increase the first-time home buyers' down payment assistance amount. The "First Home Lima" program has provided up to $6,000 to eligible applicants and they are now able to provide up to nearly $15,000 towards a down payment. The dollars are provided through "HUD" and people need to be pre-approved by a financial institution for the purchase.
"Instead of them coming to us first, they are going to go get pre-approved by their lender. And their lender will send them over to us. That way they will already know the amount of house they can purchase based on their own creditworthiness and based on their own income," explained Carmillia Zion, deputy director of Housing & Neighborhoods.
This program is for first-time home buyers and the property must be located within the Lima city limits. You can find out more on the city's website under the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods at the Housing Programs tab.