City of Lima is accepting applications for Neighborhood Impact Grants from area organizations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Have you wanted to make a difference in your community? If so, here is your chance.
The City of Lima is currently accepting applicants for their Neighborhood Impact Grants. It's an opportunity for any Allen County organization that is recognized as 501 (c)(3), no matter its size or budget, to get a project funded up to $2,000. The grant is through the City of Lima's Department of Housing and Neighborhoods along with Activate Allen County and Mercy Health.
"Think about what you want to do for the community. Think about how you kind of want to grow your organization or your neighborhood association. This is a great way to really get people involved and really do a hands-on project and maybe meet some more people and grow, not only the project or organization," said Sydni Winkler, neighborhood specialist.
Applications are due by Friday, September 29th at 5 p.m. You can find them on the City of Lima's website at https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/853/Neighborhood-Impact-Grant