City of Lima is looking for lead-certified contractors for home repairs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As the City of Lima works to improve the quality of housing, contractors are needed to make it all possible.
The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods has received applicants from more than 80 homeowners seeking to make major improvements thanks to new home repair programs. The city is looking for lead-certified contractors to make the needed repairs. Contractors who are interested but not certified can receive free lead abatement training through WOCAP. The city says they are always in need of hiring lead-certified contractors.
"We had so many folks come forward who need work done in their homes that we had to pause taking applications for a moment so we could really work through the ones who already had applied. We really are hoping that contractors will come forward, get their lead certification, help us with these programs," said Andria Perkins, director of Housing and Neighborhoods.
Contractors who are interested can contact the Department of Housing and Neighborhoods at 419-221-5146.