City of Lima is mailing out postcards to randomly selected citizens for a quality of life survey

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is turning to its citizens to get their opinion on how the city is progressing.
Postcards will be arriving next week at 2,800 randomly selected residents. They are being asked to go online and complete a comprehensive quality-of-life survey. The survey will help the city administration and council to identify priorities in the city that residents want addressed and giving them a better understanding of how the city is doing in providing services.
"We want to be able to begin benchmarking our performance and the services that we provide to the community. But we want to take this also as we look at strategic planning as we look at budgeting to make sure that the priorities that we have, align with the priorities of the community, right? It doesn't make sense to go planning for priorities that don't match the wants or needs of the community," said Shane Coleman, chief of staff for the City of Lima.
If the 2,800 residents don't participate online they will be getting a hard copy of the survey to complete. There will be an opportunity for every resident to take the survey at the beginning of April. Coleman says they will release more information on how later this month.