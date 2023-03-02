City of Lima is now looking to hire seasonal employees for the summer

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is looking to the summer as seasonal employee applications are now available.
The largest group of help needed are the summer playground leaders. It is a great opportunity for high school and college students to add to their resumes. The city is also looking for individuals to maintain the ball diamonds and other properties in the parks along with mowing.
"We start our hiring process in April. We do in-person interviews as well as over the phone for those students that might be away at college or just not in town,"
You can find applications on the City of Lima's website and Facebook page or at the park's office at 900 South Collett Street.