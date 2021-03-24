City of Lima is talking trash and is ready to start enforcing ordinance regarding trash receptacles

The City of Lima is tired of the complaints and they are ready to take action.
They are talking trash. Yes, literally trash and how it is not being properly placed in the city receptacles for pick up. The utilities department has been getting dozens of complaints from residents and city council members about trash that is blowing around streets and neighborhoods. They want to remind people that the receptacle is to be placed by the curb with the wheels facing the house for trucks to pick up and empty it properly. If it’s not facing wheels to the house, lids will be broken and trash not in bags will blow out.
Lima Utilities Director Mike Caprella explains, “If you don’t do that, again you are in violation. I mean these are rules and regulations and there’s penalties involved if you violate that. So, we’re going to be a little more proactive on enforcement. It’s in response not only to complaints. It’s to help keep the city clean.”
Trash receptacles are only allowed to be by the curb from 6 p.m. the night before and 6p.m. after your trash is picked up. You can find more about those regulations at the City of Lima’s website.