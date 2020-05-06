City of Lima looking at ways to fill the financial shortfall created by COVID-19

As Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced cuts that will be made at the state level to cover the economic impact of COVID-19, local municipalities are having to do the same. Katie Honigford has more on what the City of Lima is planning to combat financial shortfalls due to the pandemic.
Lima Mayor David Berger announcing that he and his administration have been working to find the best way to handle the financial difficulties they now face due to the coronavirus outbreak. He says they are anticipating a 20 percent shortfall in revenues, which equates to millions of dollars and are deciding where to start making that up.
Berger explains, “We’ve begun to focus on things like voluntary furloughs, encouraging folks that perhaps had not been considering retirements to do that. We want to avoid if at all possible mandatory layoffs but we have to shrink what is are largest cost center which is the number of people that work for the city. That represents 70% of the city’s costs.”
Berger says not knowing what is going to happen, the city can't wait and needs to act now. The list of changes has started with some long-standing community outreach programs including the Lima Police Department's Coffee with a Cop, their Student Police Academy and summer activities at Safety City where thousands of youngsters have attended over the years.
Major Patrick Coon at the Lima Police Department says, “Safety City offers great individual life learning lessons that they obtain from the program itself and our partnership with the Lima Noon Optimists. So, unfortunately, all those have to be canceled at this time. We can’t re-open until things get better.”
Seasonal activities are also being affected. The city's summer playground program is canceled and Schoonover Pool will not be opening this summer. Summer ball leagues have been pushed back with a decision yet to be made. Park officials say they are working on other ways to connect with residents.
Ric Stolly, Director of Parks and Recreation adds, “We’re looking to find other ways to help engage the community. The thing we’re working on right now is a virtual playground program, where people can use our Facebook page and we’ll work with the kids and families for projects that they can do at home or a couple of them head to a park to work on somethings.”
Mayor Berger says this is a serious endeavor for the city to anticipate what is happening with revenue, so they can determine their future course of spending.