City of Lima looking for summer help in the parks

The City of Lima Parks and Recreations Department is gearing up for a summer of fun and is ready to hire.
They plan to have the summer playground program back up and running. They will meet all COVID recommendations that may still be in place by June. Each year they hire college students to be recreation leaders for the program. They are also looking to fill ball diamond crews and park maintenance positions.
Lima Director of Parks and recreation Ric Stolly explains, “These are full-time positions. We’re looking for highly motivated individuals who want to come out and build their resume with a quality program throughout the summer months with us.”
Applications can be found at the City of Lima’s website, cityhall.lima.oh.us under employment opportunities seasonal employees.