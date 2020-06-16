City of Lima looks to make cuts while local governments remain uncertain about their budgets

As the state starts to see a semblance of normalcy, local governments still haven't regained what they looked like, four months ago.
With the localities heavily relying on taxes, it’s hard to say how budgets will turnout at the end of the year. For the City of Lima, action has to be taken now. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Mayor David Berger to make the decision to cut 30 to 40 employees.
"So, we’re trying desperately to avoid mandatory layoffs," said Berger. "Instead we’re planning to discuss with council a set of retirement incentives and expect to engage in that discussion immediately."
And Berger says the pandemic has affected the budget across all departments. He expects this financial crisis to last well into next year. Allen County Commissioners expect something similar after meetings with their state association. So watching the budget and being cautious is the game plan.
"You know there’s no crystal ball," Cory Noonan said, Allen County Commissioner. "But you know the word from those meetings is there is going to be, whether it’s 12 to 18 months, to be prepared for 12 or 18 months. So that is what we’re doing and that is what we need to do. If it is shorter than that, than hey, we’ll be ahead of the curve."
The county took their action early on by moving around $2 million from the rainy day fund, CTA Fund, and Capital Fund. So, no cuts are needed right now. Noonan says keeping a close eye on the money and communicating will be key going forward.
"We are prepared for whatever shakes with this storm as we go forward," said Noonan. "So, don’t like knee jerk reactions on things. Like to be able to be as prepared as we can and just really appreciate the working relationship and the communication that we have here with our county."
And while there’s been buzz to defund police agencies, Berger says safety services will remain as is, as an essential need.
"The whole discussion around defunding police, I think, is a ridiculous concept," Berger said. "We need professional well-trained community-oriented police that do their jobs well."
More will be known about the budget after the tax filing deadline in July.