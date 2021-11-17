City of Lima now hiring several positions with application deadlines as early as next week

The City of Lima has not been exempt when it comes to having the “Now Hiring” sign on the door.
City officials are planning to fill 13 positions in the next few months. These jobs are in a variety of departments with some salaries starting at $42,000 to $51,000 with benefits. The positions do require testing.
Lima Human Resource Generalist Jackie Owens explains, “All of these positions are civil service-based. You have to sign up, complete an application, submit the application by the deadline and then sit for the test.”
You can learn more about these job openings at https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/Jobs. Several application deadlines are as early as next week.