City of Lima now offering loans to help out small businesses

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima once again announcing new programs for small businesses.
Two new loan opportunities have been established to assist Lima small businesses in a couple of areas. The small business revolving loan targets micro-businesses with fewer than 5 employees that have a need for equipment, inventory, fixed assets, and business improvements.
A small business facade loan is a matching loan aimed to improve the exterior and curb appeal of the business. Both loans are up to $5,000 at a 3% interest rate. City officials say these types of programs are essential to maintain small businesses in the city.
"Our small businesses are not only the backbone of our economy, they're also part of the fabric of our neighborhoods. And thriving neighborhoods have thriving businesses. They also have quality affordable homes and so all of this works together for the vision that we have for our community," stated Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.
You can find the full details about these loans on the City of Lima's website at https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/808/Workforce-and-Small-Business-Development