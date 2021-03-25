City of Lima planning on hiring 36 positions

In 2020, the City of Lima left many jobs vacant that were created by retirements and career moves. Now in 2021, they are going to start filling those.
The city is looking to hire at least 36 new employees in various departments. Last year they played it safe due to the pandemic and froze any hiring. Now as restrictions are starting to ease, they are ready to hire and fill these job opportunities and list them on the city’s website.
Director of Human resources for the City of Lima Kari Keener explains, “As the positions open up and are scheduled for civil service testing that’s the best place to see them. You can even sign up for an alert so that every time we have a test, you’ll be sent an e-mail and the details of the positions.”
They are also looking for resumes for Assistant City Engineer, Industrial Monitoring and Laboratory Chief, and a Wastewater Treatment Plant Supervisor. The deadline for those jobs is April 9th at 5 p.m. You can learn more at the City of Lima website under the human resources tab.