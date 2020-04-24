City of Lima plants a tree for the classes of 2020 this Arbor Day

The City of Lima continuing the annual Arbor Day observance but without the guests of honor.
An oak tree has been planted in Stadium Park in honor of the class of 2020 from Lima Senior and Lima Central Catholic. Normally the tree planting involves students from each of the Lima schools to educate them on the importance of Arbor Day. But with the COVID-19 trickledown effect students couldn’t attend. City officials say recognizing the classes of 2020 is one way to acknowledge their participation in park activities through their schooling and ending on a year of uncertainty.
Lima’s Park & Recreation Director Ric Stolly adds, “These kids actually have grown up a lot in our programs. Through our playground programs, our rec basketball, softball, and baseball programs. Now their ready to go as we look forward to dedicating this tree to their honor and the way they have finished their senior year at their perspective schools.”
The oak tree will stand tall at Stadium Park for years to come representing the graduating classes that had an unusual senior year.