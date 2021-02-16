City of Lima plows to start on residential road clean up

Plows with the City of Lima were hard at work overnight clearing roads.
They started around 3 p.m. Monday as the storm began rolling into our area, and are now starting to work on residential areas throughout the city. This is something that those with the city say could take a bit of time.
"There was a lot of snow, so the way things look we’re going to try to get through all of the residentials by late evening or early morning, but it could take us into Wednesday or even Thursday and Friday of trying to clean everything up," said Warner Roach, Lima Deputy Public Works Director II.
The city also thanks residents for helping them out with the plowing process by parking their cars on one side of the street.