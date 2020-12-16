City of Lima Public Works to hire from next Civic Service Exam

The City of Lima is getting ready to hire in their Public Works Department.
The Civil Service Board is advertising for an exam for construction and maintenance 1 positions. These positions will do street maintenance year-round along with being snowplow drivers and tree trimmers. Upon completion of the test, applicant names will be passed onto the city.
Public Works Director Howard Elstro explains, “They will give us what they call an eligibility list of candidates who can sit for interviews for those jobs. That will be the list they will refer to throughout al of 2021 when we have positions open for snowplows and construction maintenance workers in the street division.”
Applications can be found at the Lima Civil Service Board or at the City of Lima’s website. The application submission deadline is Wednesday, December 30th with the examination on Saturday, January 16th at 9:00 am in the North Hall of the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.