City of Lima ready to tackle snowstorm

The City of Lima is ready to tackle the winter weather; crews are expecting to be out throughout the evening as the storm continues, hitting the main roads first and moving on to residential areas once the storm slows down later on.
One thing you can do to help out city crews is to park on one side of the street if possible. "Since it’s an odd day, February 15, we ask people to park on the odd number side of the street," said Howard Elstro, Lima public works director. "This will enable our crews to make the best time as possible in clearing the snow, so that when people get ready for work and school, the streets can be maintained as best as possible."
The city asks everyone to be mindful of plows and give them plenty of space to work while out on the roads.