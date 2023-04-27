City of Lima recognizing local advocates who provide aid to crime victims

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's National Crime Victim Rights Week, and the City of Lima is recognizing the local advocates who provide aid to victims.
The city issued a proclamation to honor crime victims and the people at crime victim services who work on their behalf. They have 10 different programs that provide prevention, advocacy, and supportive services for victims of all ages.
"We walk alongside crime victims and survivors as they work towards that path towards safety and healing and justice," says Amy Wiechart-Bayliff, executive director of Crime Victim Services of Allen and Putnam Counties. "And really making sure they have an opportunity have their voice heard, that they're believed through that process, and they have hope for the future."
For more information about the organization log on to www.crimevictimservices.org.