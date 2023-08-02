August 2, 2023 Press Release from the City of Lima: The City of Lima’s 2022 Popular Annual Financial Report is now available on the city’s website. The purpose of the report is to increase public confidence in city government and elected officials through user-friendly reporting. Use the link below to navigate to the report: https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/DocumentCenter/View/9785/City-of-Lima---2022-PopularAnnual-Financial-Report?bidId=
