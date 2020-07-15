City of Lima seeking two downtown infrastructure grants

Lima looks to apply for two grants that would improve infrastructure in the downtown area.
The grants are through the Economic Development Administration of the US Department of Commerce. The city would have to match $4 million to apply for the grants. The grants would add up to around $6.5 million. If the city receives the grants, the money would go towards a number of projects, including expanding the streetscape of a few roads downtown and renewing the water system underground.
These projects would go along with the many plans for the downtown area.
"We know that making the downtown more attractive in terms of the public space is key to the improvements that these private companies are making as well, so this is very timely - we see it as supporting and leveraging those activities in the private sector, and we know it’ll make a difference," said Lima Mayor David Berger.
The city will ask council Monday, July 20 for legislative authority to apply for the grants.