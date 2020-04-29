City of Lima sees overdoses rise during COVID-19 pandemic

For the Lima Police Department, calls for overdoses have been on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compared to March and April last year, the Lima Police Department has slightly over a 200 percent increase in overdoses this year. Since the start of the stay at home order, they've responded 19 times to overdose calls. Chief Kevin Martin said they won't directly attribute it to the pandemic, but said it's a contributing factor. He believes with the shutdown of most work and religious establishments, people lose their coping mechanisms.
"So a lot of those coping mechanisms that people have in essence have been lost to them," said Chief Kevin Martin. "So that they're trying to find other ways to cope and many cases, the choices they make actually create more issues than they help to deal with."
Martin said those that have used drugs may turn to them again to cope. The police department can direct them to resources.
"If people need help, they can reach out to the police department," said Martin. "They can call us. They can flag an officer down. And we can help to refer people to appropriate services. Also, they can call the 211 number that's available to--they can still call the HOPE line. They can still contact Coleman Behavioral Health, Lima UMADOP. There's plenty of services out there."
Martin added the city was trending downward on overdoses when the year began.