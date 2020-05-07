City of Lima to cut expenses, CARES Act fund isn't helping

While the CARES Act funding has been distributed to communities across Ohio, the City of Lima is running into some problems with not being able to spend the money.
The CARES Act funding is supposed to bring some financial relief for COVID-19 related expenses. $350 million dollars has been distributed across the state, and Mayor David Berger says the money coming to Lima is practically useless.
“The City of Lima is going to receive slightly over a million dollars, and that sounds like a lot of money, but we are absolutely constrained on what we can spend it on," says Berger. "It’s only to be spent on COVID-19 extra expenses.”
He says the problem is not that the city’s expenses went up, but that the city’s revenue stream has seen a significant loss.
“Unless there is relief in the form of funding that we can spend to replace those revenues, we’re going to be in a severe circumstance,” says Berger.
The city will have to start cutting expenses to make up for the lost revenue. Mayor Berger says the parks department will start seeing cuts to expenses, and that means not opening up places like the Schoonover pool or the police department’s Safety City this summer.