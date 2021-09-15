City of Lima voters have 2 more chances to hear from mayoral candidates before the November election

Another Lima mayoral debate is announced as Election Day approaches.
The Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership has announced their mayoral candidates debate for Wednesday, September 29th. This will be the third debate in the city featuring the two women running to become Lima’s next mayor. Organizers say it’s important for the public to attend.
LACNIP Board member John Schneider explains, “It’s important for citizens to vote and it’s also important to have an informed electorate. So, people can meet the candidates and have interaction concerning the issues impacting the future of this community.”
The two participated in a debate last week and will meet up again tomorrow night in a candidate forum sponsored by the Lima African American Chamber of Commerce at the City Club at 144 South Main Street from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Our own Ty Batemon will be moderating. LACNIP's debate will be on the last Wednesday of September in the fellowship hall at Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church at 209 West North Street starting at 7:00 pm.