City of Lima's quarterly roundtable meetings keeps the communication going with small business owners

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima offered its third quarterly Small Business Roundtable meeting of 2023 for retail and service industries.
The roundtable meetings help facilitate a more frequent, open line of communication between the city and small businesses so that they can grow together. Though groups may have decreased in size, the meetings can still offer insight even if for one business. Business owner Robin Dukes and her husband are developing an entertainment complex on the south side of Lima. She says the roundtable meetings allow her to learn about grants and funding that they may be eligible for while also working to establish Lima as a dynamic place.
"For us, the most important thing is that people understand that the community here in Lima has a lot to offer. It can be a vibrant place that we spend a lot of time, so I was hoping to gain some more information today to, how to get support from the community, partner with the City of Lima and others on how we can make that happen," said Robin Dukes, business owner.
The next roundtable meeting is Thursday, August 17 at 3 p.m., and will focus on the restaurant and bar sector.