City of Lima's voluntary demolition program is looking for properties

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima's voluntary demolition program is ready to tear down blighted homes to make room for future development.
The city council approved one and a half million dollars for the program, which allows homeowners to work with the city to get homes or garages beyond repair torn down. Property owners would have to submit an application to the city, with a 250 dollar fee for a house and 100 dollars for a garage and if the property owners meet the qualifications, the city will tear down the property. The applicants would still own the property and will be responsible for any back taxes that property has. The normal process of demolition could take a long time, but if the property owners volunteer to participate the structures can come down quicker.
"We hope to clean up the neighborhoods where we can," says Kirk Niemeyer, Lima's Public Works Director. "One house could be bringing all these other houses down on the streets so if we could remove that and brighten things up, and clean it up it is going to make it that much better."
There are 11 criteria that property owners need to meet to qualify for the voluntary demolition program. If you have questions about what they are, Niemeyer says to contact Lima's Public Works Office at (419) 221-5288.