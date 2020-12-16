City official discusses how drivers can help with snow removal

As the snow continues to fall, there are ways you can help out with the snow removal process out on the roads.
Lima public works director Howard Elstro asks drivers to be aware that city, county, and state snowplows will be out and about clearing the roads, and that people should give plows the room they need to do their jobs.
When it comes to parking your car, Elstro says if you have the option, park off-road. But if you must park on the side of the road, keep these things in mind:
"Under one inch, it is helpful for us to have people park on one side of the street - parking on the even sides on even days, and odd numbered sides of the street on odd days - this will enhance the time that it takes to get our streets clear, operable and safe," said Elstro.
Elstro added that alternative street parking is mandatory when it snows four inches or more.