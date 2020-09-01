City Wide Pride 2020 Cleanup to go on in September

The City Wide Pride 2020 Cleanup will go on, a bit different than normal though.
When the pandemic began, it caused the City of Lima to cancel certain events in the community including the City Wide Pride 2020 Cleanup. Now they are able to hold the event this month on 3 separate dates, September 5th, the 19th, and 26th from 9 a.m. to Noon. Residents will be able to dump their trash into dumpsters but must be able to load it themselves or bring helpers along with them. Autumn Swanson, the City’s Neighborhood Specialist, said that there were numerous requests to put this event on and is excited to clean the city up.
She said, “We are really happy to see all the turnout we got for the volunteers and people saying, ‘Hey, I want to host a site.’ It was just amazing to see that even though we know that there is a pandemic and things are going on people were still willing to get out there and be a part of this community, and help others just to make it better here.”
You can find more information on the sites of dumpsters and excluded items on the city’s website: https://www.cityhall.lima.oh.us/137/Neighborhood-Support.