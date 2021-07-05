It was another successful year for Lima’s “City Wide Pride” as hundreds participate in the annual spring-cleaning event.
With 4 weekends of dumpster sites, nearly 83-tons of trash was collected with 302 residents participating. Just over a thousand tires were collected along with 37 cubic yards of brush. The most unusual items being disposed of was a grandfather clock and giant French doors. The city had 82 volunteers give of their time at 14 locations. “City Wide Pride” has been offered as a free service to residents since 1993.