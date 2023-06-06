Cleveland Clinic survey finds sexual health is a big concern for men

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - June is Men's Health Month, and a survey from Cleveland Clinic sheds light on what men know about their health and what issues concern them most. As Brittany Harris reports, it appears sexual health is at the top of the list.
When it comes to men's health as they age, a survey from Cleveland Clinic found sexual health is a big concern. Of those polled, 44% are worried about erectile dysfunction, 39% with loss of sex drive, and 36% with low testosterone.
"I think that this is something men realize can change with age and many men may not realize that it can happen to men of all ages," stated Dr. Petar Bajic, Cleveland Clinic.
Urologist Dr. Petar Bajic says the survey had some other interesting findings as well, like more than half of men, about 58%, incorrectly think low testosterone is the most common cause of erectile dysfunction.
"In fact, most men who have erectile dysfunction, particularly over age 50, it's much more likely to be a consequence of cardiovascular disease. It can be due to diabetes and all sorts of different things. A relatively small percentage of men have low testosterone as the primary cause of their sexual issues," said Dr. Bajic.
Dr. Bajic says this is why it's so important for men to go in for routine checkups – which the survey shows they are not doing. 55% say they don't get regular health screenings.
"I think what we tend to find is that men tend to be more reactive when issues arise and maybe less proactive, so by getting routine health screenings, by really understanding your health status – things can be detected earlier on," added Dr. Bajic.