Clients of Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities drop off cards and goodies to area hospitals

It has been a long two years for healthcare workers during the pandemic and when a ray of sunshine appears spirits are lifted. Holly Geaman caught up with one of those rays of sunshine today and has the story.
Ronda Lehman President of Mercy Health St. Rita’s Lima says, “It’s been a long road, but we know there’s hope and we know this won't last forever.
It was a chance to say thank you for all their hard work. Clients, staff, and administration from the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities making stops at local hospitals with a special gift. We caught up with them at Mercy Health Saint Rita’s as they handed out baskets of snacks and thank you cards made just for the health care workers
Kara Pescosolico brought thank you cards, “I want to make a difference and to make, um, them feel great for helping people.”
Hospital staff and administration were appreciative of all the cards and goodies and can’t thank them enough for their thoughtfulness.
Ronda Lehman also adds, “It’s just so wonderful to see people in the community that continue to care about us and want to reach out with the gesture of some coloring pictures and some different things that they’ve made for our team to just continue to support and encourage them.”
Schnipke adds, “Well, we came up with some special little things. Some oranges, some lifesavers, some candy, but most importantly the cards and drawings and things the individuals we serve made.”
Hospital administration says gestures like these really boost morale and lets the nurses, doctors, and staff that people see their efforts during these trying times.
Lehman talks about how the staff is doing, “We’re doing ok. We do everything we can to assist them and to try and do things to boost up their morale just like today’s opportunity.”