Climb aboard as the Lincoln Park train exhibit is open to the public May 22 & 23

It’s part of Lima’s history and you can get to see it up close this weekend.
The 1949 Berkshire-type steam locomotive was the last one to be manufactured right here in Lima. It was retired in 1958 and came to call Lincoln Park home in 1966. The gates will open Saturday and Sunday where you can walk through and explore the train including an executive car and caboose. This weekend's open house is also part of a train excursion bringing dozens of railroad enthusiasts to Lima.
Lima’s Head Park Ranger Randy Kohli explains, “People are inspired to come here from Springfield. Folks are coming in from across the state to ride that train, but they are coming specifically to see our train exhibit there at Lincoln Park. The John Keller Foundation has done a fantastic job of keeping that facility at top-notch and everything looks good, it’s our heritage.”
The train and depot will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. There is no charge and it’s open to the public.