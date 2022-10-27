Closing arguments presented in Boothe trial

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A jury now deliberates to determine if a Lima man accused of burying the victim in a suitcase is either guilty or not guilty.
31-year-old Melvin Boothe is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Butler's body was found in Martin Luther King Junior Park back in June of 2020.
Day 4 of the jury trial wrapped up testimony from detectives working on the case, as well as closing arguments being presented in the case. After the prosecution presented their argument the defense focused on a cause of death not being determined in the case.
"We had one of the most experienced coroners in this state. She's been doing her job for over 30 years, she told you. She did not tell you what caused McKenzie Butler's death, and without an explanation as to what caused her death, there is no murder," said Zach Maish, defendant's lawyer.
"If he comes home and he finds McKenzie dead, as the defense would seemingly have you believe, if she dies of natural causes, if she dies from something else, why doesn't he simply call the police?" questioned Kyle Thines, assistant prosecutor.
The jury is currently deliberating on a verdict.
