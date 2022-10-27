Closing arguments presented in Boothe trial

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A jury now deliberates to determine if a Lima man accused of burying the victim in a suitcase is either guilty or not guilty.

Closing arguments presented in Boothe trial

31-year-old Melvin Boothe is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Butler's body was found in Martin Luther King Junior Park back in June of 2020.

Closing arguments presented in Boothe trial

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.