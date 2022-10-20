Closing arguments presented in Rose trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Closing arguments were presented in the jury trial of a Lima man connected to a 2021 hostage situation.

37-year-old Bryant Rose is facing charges of felonious assault, abduction, and having weapons under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage. Rose eventually let the victim leave when police arrived and she was taken to the hospital. After several hours of negotiations, Rose came out peacefully and was arrested. Closing arguments were presented by both the state and the defense, and both focused on the validity of witness testimony.

