Closing arguments presented in Rose trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Closing arguments were presented in the jury trial of a Lima man connected to a 2021 hostage situation.
37-year-old Bryant Rose is facing charges of felonious assault, abduction, and having weapons under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage. Rose eventually let the victim leave when police arrived and she was taken to the hospital. After several hours of negotiations, Rose came out peacefully and was arrested. Closing arguments were presented by both the state and the defense, and both focused on the validity of witness testimony.
"What's their motive to lie?" asked Joshua Carp, assistant prosecutor. "Each individual person has said you had enough, what's their motive to lie? To come into court almost a year and a half later and recount exactly what we are seeing on video at the time it happened."
"The truth is the truth no matter what, If you have a witness who lied, lying, they are not credible. That high bar is not satisfied by somebody who is proven to be a liar," stated Steve Chamberlain, the defendant's attorney.
The jury is currently deliberating on a verdict in the case at of 6 p.m.
