Closing sale begins at Don Jenkins Jeweler

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The keys turned to not only unlock the door but to signal the last few weeks of business of a Lima staple serving jewelry and more.
Don Jenkins Jeweler began their closing sale at noon with customers looking to purchase a ring, watch, and possibly say their goodbyes to a location that has served a multitude of generations in our area. Don Jenkins opened the business back in 1945, eventually turning the reigns over to his son-in-law and then eventually his grandson, Scott Koenig. The owner says that it was just time to put a close to this journey, and thanks all the customers he, as well as his entire family, have interacted with over the years.
"I have been here 37 years, the store has been great to me, met a lot of people. It's just time. I spent a lot of time here and it was a hard decision but I am just ready to go on. The store has been great. Just ready to go on. I like our clientele. It's very personable, and that's what makes it fun. we get to know the people. They become our friends, and second, third, fourth generations have come here," commented Scott Koenig, owner of Don Jenkins Jeweler
The store will open again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and then Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Additional store hours for the coming weeks are to be announced.