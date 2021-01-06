Temperatures have held steady overnight, with many areas slightly above freezing to get our Wednesday started. Expect another day of gray skies, but overall it appears a dry day is on tap. Highs will max out around 37F.
High pressure will keep us dry for Thursday and Friday as a system passes well south of us. Highs will remain in the 30s.
Looking for sunshine? It finally returns on Saturday! Overall, a brighter stretch of days can be expected from the weekend through early next week, even though we will still have cloudy periods. Don't look for a warm-up, though. Our highs remain in the 30s, and the clearer skies at night tank our lows in the lower to mid 20s.
The stretch of cloudy days brings up a great question, why is winter such a cloudy time of year? Normally, especially from spring through fall, the air cools as you move upward in the atmosphere. This leads to development of puffy cumulus clouds in the summer, but leaves plenty of room for blue skies.
In the winter, the air actually tends to be warmer a few feet up in the atmosphere as compared to ground level. This is due to the very low sun angle, limiting warming near the ground. This means the air near the ground cannot rise as it hits this warmer air above it, and you tend to get those stratiform, low-level stratus clouds which tend to spread out over a large area.