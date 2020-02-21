Co-defendant of Jay Holliday agrees to negotiated deal for sex crimes

A man accused of rape has agreed to a negotiated deal with prosecutors.
James Hershberger returned to court on Friday where he changed his plea to guilty on a charge of sexual battery. Charges of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor were dropped. The maximum penalty he could face is five years in prison. Hershberger was recently ruled competent to stand trial after four months of treatment.
Hershberger is a co-defendant in the case with Christy and Jay Holliday. Jay Holliday was sentenced to 156 years in prison on 24 sex crimes with minors. Hershberger will have to register as a tier 3 sex offender and sentencing is set for April 3, 2020. His bond was also lowered from $250,000 to $50,000.