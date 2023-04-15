Coffee and Dessert Tasting raises money for this summer's Habitat for Humanity Build

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Area Habitat for Humanity introduced the latest family receiving a home at their annual fundraising kick-off Saturday afternoon.
Habitat for Humanity's Coffee and Dessert Tasting helped raise money for their current build that's set to begin this summer. This will be the 60th home they have built. Once completed, the family will move in and pay a no-interest mortgage as part of Habitat's mission to also teach self-reliance to new homeowners.
Having a home owned by the family is important for generational success, and can particularly improve the quality of life for children.
"Kids do better in school, more kids go to college or start businesses of their own, when they are raised in a home that is owned by the family and they aren't subject to constant moves or poor conditions or issues that are out of their control," explains Bruce Hilty, executive director of the Lima Area Habitat for Humanity.
Matt and Samantha Honigford, and their two daughters Elizabeth and Margaret, had been searching for a house for over a year before they applied to Habitat for Humanity.
"We were being very impatient, and we contacted Christy and called her, and she goes 'Oh I was actually just about to call you guys,' and we go 'Yeah, why is that?' and she was like 'Well we selected you for the home.' And so, we were pretty excited for all of that, and it just means a lot because we know it didn't come from us, it came from God," Matt said.
If you would like to support Habitat for Humanity's mission, you can visit their website or text LIMA to 50155.