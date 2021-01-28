A cold and quiet pattern will continue through the end of the work week. A north wind off of the Great Lakes is producing cloud cover across the area, along with light flurries. We will only see "peeks" of sunshine today, with highs in the middle 20s. Wind chills will be in the lower 10s most of the day. Dress in layers!
Temperatures tonight fall into the 10s with partly cloudy skies.
Our sunny day comes Friday, as high pressure moves overhead and the winds become nearly calm. Highs Friday should reach the upper 20s, possibly near 30.
The snow potential for the weekend continues to grow. We should salvage the daylight hours Saturday with dry weather, then snow looks to quickly overspread the area after sunset. Snow could fall heavily at times into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, all eyes will be on the rain/snow line. Some models suggest our whole area could see a window of rain before a switch back to snow. Other data is suggesting only our southern areas get into rain. If that were the case, that would greatly increase snow totals. Either way, accumulating snow is likely to occur. Due to the mentioned uncertainty in the rain/snow line, we don't want to throw numbers out yet. We will mention that several inches are possible, and we will have more specifics with each forecast as we get closer.
The snow-covered ground will keep temperatures chilly through Wednesday of next week, then a strong surge of mild air could deliver rain by next Thursday.