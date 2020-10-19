LIMA, Ohio - If rainy days and Mondays get you down, today may be a tough one as showers will be common. The good news is that showers will taper quite a bit this afternoon, but we still expect areas of drizzle to pass through to keep things damp. Temperatures really don't change, we briefly reach 50° late this afternoon.
Showers pick up tonight as another wave passes through. Temperatures again don't move much, generally lower to middle 40s waking up Tuesday.
We should catch a break in the rain most of Tuesday. Skies remain cloudy with highs between 55-60°.
Another front will reach the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with a few scattered showers and storms a possibility. This activity should push away by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rebound to the upper 60s.
Temperatures will turn very warm late week. Thursday looks fantastic with sunshine and highs soaring to the upper 70s. A cold front will arrive by Friday afternoon with a band of showers and storms. The rain should clear the area by Saturday morning as sharply cooler air arrives. Expect highs in the 50s next weekend.